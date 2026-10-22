Grant Dawson Opens Up About Previous Pregnancy Loss Before UFC 333

Grant Dawson says he and his wife are expecting their first child after losing a previous pregnancy during the week of his last fight. The lightweight shared that experience in the third UFC 333 Embedded episode, released October 21, ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Nurullo Aliev.

Dawson and Aliev are scheduled for the preliminary card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24. The event is headlined by Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title defense against Movsar Evloev, with Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili meeting for the bantamweight championship in the co-main event.

Dawson Describes A Difficult Previous Fight Week

“It comes full circle because in my last fight, we were expecting a child and Monday of fight week, we actually lost the baby.”

Dawson credited the couple’s faith as they continued through that earlier fight week. With his wife pregnant again, he said he is trying to concentrate on his performance. He also described Abu Dhabi as welcoming and said competing internationally is part of pursuing his ambition to be the best in the world.

The disclosure adds personal context to Dawson’s earlier discussion of the responsibilities of becoming a father. In that separate interview, he explained that providing for a daughter had changed how he looked at winning and earning money. He described his wife as someone who had been willing to share financial hardship with him, while saying he wanted a different situation for their child.

His professional plans remain tied to the Aliev assignment. In separate remarks reported this week, Dawson said he expects one fight to remain on his current UFC contract after Saturday. He hopes a victory can move him toward a top-15 opponent and improved terms in future negotiations. Those are his objectives, rather than an announced new contract or a confirmed next opponent.

A Return Against Another Lightweight Grappler

His most recent appearance ended with a third-round rear-naked choke victory over Mateusz Rebecki on May 9. That result put him back in the win column after Manuel Torres stopped him in the opening round the previous December.

Aliev brings an unbeaten 12-0 record, including four UFC victories. The pairing matches two lightweights whose success has been built around grappling, giving Dawson another difficult assignment as he tries to establish momentum after his rebound win.

Dawson has also said Aliev’s willingness to initiate takedowns could alter his usual opening approach. He wants to avoid an unnecessarily aggressive start against an opponent who actively seeks the same wrestling exchanges he normally uses to gain control. That technical challenge remains the immediate competitive task alongside the family circumstances he has now described.

Family has featured in Dawson’s public remarks before. After beating Rafa Garcia in October 2024, he credited his wife’s support during his post-fight interview. This week’s disclosure concerns a different, much more difficult experience, rather than that earlier celebration.