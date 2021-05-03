Gordon Ryan Tells Joe Rogan What It Will Take For Him To Make MMA Debut

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fans have been wondering when Gordon Ryan might make the move to MMA. He has finally opened up about what it will take to do that, when speaking with Joe Rogan.

At just 25 years old, Ryan has already built up a reputation as one of the best grapplers the world has ever seen. He has held victories everywhere from the ADCC, to the No-Gi World Championships, and Submission Underground, to name a few.

Recently it was revealed that he had signed to ONE Championship, in a deal that included both grappling and MMA bouts. This was a big deal, as Gordon has been flirting with the idea of a move to MMA, and he has a ton of promise in the sport.

Gordon Ryan Outlines Plan For MMA Move

With the news that he signed to ONE, fans have been wondering when Gordon Ryan would be making his MMA debut. However it seems that this might not be coming as soon as some may have thought.

Speaking with Joe Rogan, the BJJ champ broke down the timeline for his MMA transition. Here he explained that he wants to wait until the rest of his team, training with John Danaher, get to the point where they are able to be as successful as he is on the mats, before he puts all of his focus into MMA.

“For me, at least right now, I feel like I need at least someone from my team to be able to do the things that I’m doing before I can move away from Jiu-Jitsu into MMA,” Ryan explained. “If I start fighting MMA, I’m going to focus on MMA. So I feel like if one of my teammates can take my place, then I start moving into MMA and then go from there.”

From there, Gordon Ryan explains that the team mentality that his gym has is very important to him. They are all very loyal to each other, and John Danaher, and look out for each other.

That said, when the time comes for him to compete in MMA, Gordon explained that he would not change his coaching staff. He says that while Danaher is known for his BJJ, in particular his leg lock skills, he has enough knowledge to train Gordon on the rest of the practices needed for MMA.

“John is our striking coach. I’m telling you, John knows just as much about every martial art as he does jiu-jitsu. John is our wrestling coach, John’s our jiu-jitsu coach, John’s our striking coach, John’s our MMA coach,” Ryan explained. “People don’t know this about John, John’s first martial art was Muay Thai. John did Muay Thai for over a decade when he was growing up, and he studied all the best Muay Thai guys. John knows a lot about striking.”

When Gordon Ryan does make his MMA debut, you can trust that the entire BJJ community will be watching. With him being as skilled on the ground as he is, at just 25 years old, he has plenty of time to hone his craft and be successful.