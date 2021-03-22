Gordon Ryan Signs With ONE Championship, Will Compete In MMA

Some fans of BJJ have been wanting to see Gordon Ryan make the move to MMA for a while. Now it seems that the wait is going to be over soon, as he has signed to compete in ONE Championships.

Over the years, Ryan has put together a resume within jiu-jitsu that is rivaled by few others competing currently. He has won the ADCC World Championships, both as a -99kg division competitor and absolute, on top of winning IBJJF no-gi world and pan championships.

Not only that, but Gordon has also ventured into the world of submission grappling, scoring some big victories at the Eddie Bravo Invitational. This has led to many calling for him to move to mixed martial arts, with him hinting at this for a while.

Gordon Ryan Signs With ONE Championship

Now it seems that Gordon Ryan will be making his MMA debut sooner rather than later. According to an announcement from ONE Championship Founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the promotion has signed the BJJ star.

According to the tweet, Gordon has signed to compete both in MMA, as well as submission grappling, for the Singapore-based promotion. At this time, there is no date or opponent revealed for his promotional debut.

“BREAKING NEWS: Gordon Ryan has signed with ONE Championship for both mixed martial arts and submission grappling!”

This is not only a massive signing for ONE, but it is an exciting move for the grappling standout. While he is not without his controversial opinions and trash talk, his skills on the mats are undeniable, and it makes fans rightfully curious to see how he would do in MMA.

Time will tell who he faces or how he looks, but it will be exciting to see Gordon Ryan put on the MMA gloves for the first time. This has been a long time coming, and will certainly be a spectacle worth checking out.