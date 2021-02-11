Glover Teixeira To Serve As Backup For Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya At UFC 259

Some have argued that Glover Teixeira should be the one fighting Jan Blachowicz next, instead of Israel Adesanya. He may get that chance, as he is serving as the backup for that contest.

At 41 years of age, Teixeira has done the unthinkable. He has put together a five fight winning streak in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, earning him a spot as one of the top contenders in the weight class.

It is not just about the number of wins he has either; it is who and how he has beaten them. Particularly his last two fights against former title challengers Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, finishing each man.

Glover Teixeira Will Be A Backup At UFC 259

With so many impressive wins, many feel like Ol’ Man Glover Teixeira deserves the next crack at light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz. Instead, the Polish champion will be facing middleweight king Israel Adesanya, in a champ vs champ super fight.

However there is still hope for Glover to get that title shot. He recently revealed that he will be attending UFC 259, on March 6th in the Apex Center, to serve as a potential backup if something were to happen to the main event.

“I’ll be backup and will have to go there and make weight,” Teixeira said.

Now to be clear, nobody wants to see anything happen to either man in the UFC 259 main event. Of course in this current day and age, it is insanely easy for fights to get scrapped at the last minute because of positive coronavirus tests, so Glover’s role is important.

On top of that, this likely means that Glover Teixeira will be given the next shot at the light heavyweight title, if his services are not needed in March. That is simply a crazy feat, especially considering his age.