A return to Texas is on Gilbert Urbina’s schedule, with Robert Valentin booked opposite him at UFC Dallas on January 16, 2027. The promotion confirmed the middleweight pairing in its November 19 card announcement for American Airlines Center. Urbina is listed as fighting out of Albuquerque by way of the Rio Grande Valley, while Valentin represents Zurich, Switzerland.

The assignment brings together two fighters who left the UFC’s August 1 visit to Belgrade with first-round victories. Urbina stopped Vlasto Čepo by TKO at 1:01 and earned a performance bonus. Valentin submitted Duško Todorović at 4:14. Their next meeting therefore follows successful appearances on the same event, not a previous contest against one another.

Separate routes through The Ultimate Fighter

Both also reached the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter, although on different seasons and without winning their respective finales. Urbina competed on Season 29, advanced to the semifinals and later replaced Tresean Gore against Bryan Battle in the final. Battle won that matchup. Urbina subsequently moved down to welterweight and stopped Orion Cosce in May 2023, before his later return to the 185-pound division.

Valentin’s route ran through Season 32 with Alexa Grasso’s team. He beat Giannis Bachar in 20 seconds and submitted Paddy McCorry to reach the middleweight final, where Ryan Loder defeated him. Subsequent losses to Torrez Finney and Ateba Gautier preceded his first promotional victory, putting the Swiss fighter’s recent results in a different context from his difficult start.

Valentin’s submission run meets Urbina’s latest turnaround

That breakthrough came against Julien LeBlanc in Winnipeg on April 18, 2026. The official result records a first-round submission at 2:22, giving Valentin a completed win before his trip to Serbia. In a July written feature, UFC reported that he had linked up with striking coach Dewey Cooper and established himself at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas after previously moving between training locations and teams.

The promotion currently lists Valentin at 13-6, with one no contest included in its Dallas announcement. Nine of his victories came by submission, three by knockout and one by decision. His profile records nine first-round finishes, making early stoppages a substantial part of his overall record rather than something confined to his last appearance.

Urbina’s listed 8-5 record has a more even distribution: three knockout wins, two submissions and three decisions. He has three first-round finishes. Those totals describe different winning histories; they do not establish how either man will approach this particular opponent or predict which phase will decide their scheduled bout.

The middleweight contest joins a Dallas lineup led by Yair Rodriguez against Steve Garcia. Other confirmed assignments include Ryan Spann facing Louie Sutherland and Kennedy Nzechukwu against Elisha Ellison at heavyweight. The card also features the separately announced Alden Coria–Michael Aljarouj matchup.

UFC lists a 10 p.m. UTC preliminary start on January 16, followed by the main card at 1 a.m. UTC on January 17, both Saturday evening in Dallas. The event will stream on Paramount+. An individual walkout time for Urbina and Valentin has not been specified, and the promotion notes that scheduled bouts remain subject to change.