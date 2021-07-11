Gilbert Burns Understands Title Fight is not Next, But Says Would Want Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz or Leon After UFC 264 Win

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns put on a technical and control performance against Stephen “Wonder Boy” Thompson at UFC 264 in the event’s co-main event. Going all three rounds, Burns secured a unanimous decision victory against Thompson, as fans booed him for the performance.

In his post-fight interview, Burns expressed his happiness with his performance but was tempered in his excitement for what’s next.

“I just lost the title shot, so then I had to go back and beat a fricking guy that’s very dangerous [in Thompson].” “I just lost my fight for the title because I wasn’t disciplined. Discipline was it wasn’t as hard to stay disciplined. I want to win and want to be a champion.”

Gilbert Burns wants Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz next

Burns took the fight with Thompson as his first step back into title contention. However, having recently lost to the reigning UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman, he will need to amass several wins over big names before the UFC will give him another shot at the belt. Burns understands this and is willing to do what it takes.

“I just took the NMF belt, I can take the BMF belt too,” Burns told reporters at the UFC 264 post-fight press conference. “If Leon wants it, he can get it. If Nate wants it, he can get it. “I know I just got a title shot. I cannot, I, I mean, I can, but I can’t ask for another title shot. I don’t believe they’re going to give it to me. So I want to keep working. I want to keep it staying disciplined, keep getting better. I still I need to find that balance to stay disciplined, but at the same time, get a finish. I felt bad I didn’t get a finish, but I beat a guy that a lot of guys doesn’t want to fight. I feel special. I’m just going to keep working. Give me any one of these guys.”

Burns was happy to call out some of the fighters that he believes can help him get back to the belt.

“Give me any one of these guys. Uh, the only thing I like a [Jorge] Masvidal fight a lot, but he just got two losses. He made a lot of money. So he’s got to give me an actual check to fight him. But I would fight Masvidal next. Put me on a pay-per-view card I’ll fight him.”