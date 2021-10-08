Gilbert Burns: There Is A Clear Path To Fighting Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns believes all signs point to a collision with Jorge Masvidal.

Burns has no beef with “Gamebred.” In fact, “Durinho” says he has great respect for Masvidal. Bottom line, he sees the fight as a great opportunity to raise his stock and get right back in the UFC Welterweight Title mix.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Gilbert Burns explained why he thinks it’s a no-brainer to fight Masvidal next.

“I just see a clear path last week, Masvidal saying he wants to fight. He wants to fight the best in the UFC and bro, I’m right here. It’s different because I don’t like Leon Edwards but on the other hand I like Masvidal. I have tremendous respect for the guy. Freakin’ BMF, those crazy street fights back in the day, over 50 fights. Yeah, I wanna fight Masvidal. I think that’s a fight that can happen right now. We’re both in South Florida, do it in Miami. If you wanna put the BMF on the line, you put it. But that’s the number one fight that I want right now.”

Gilbert Burns Has No Love For Leon Edwards

Burns’ opinion of Edwards is drastically different. The Brazilian bruiser said he is not impressed with England’s finest welterweight.

“The only guy that he beat in the top 10 was my guy, [Vicente] Luque, and that sh*t was 1999. I don’t even know how long ago that was. And after that, he got the eye poke with Belal [Muhammad]. And then Nate Diaz, the end wasn’t the end to make a freakin’ statement. But I got it, I got it. I don’t like the guy, I’m gonna fight him but I don’t think right now.”

Burns then claimed that “Rocky” has been ducking people left and right.

“Man, that guy’s a freakin’ coward.”

Burns is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson. It was an important fight for Burns as he was coming off a failed bid for the UFC Welterweight Championship against Kamaru Usman.