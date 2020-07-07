The only reason Jorge Masvidal is fighting for the belt at UFC 251, is because Gilbert Burns was forced out of his fight with the champ. With that in mind, he is really hoping that Kamaru Usman pulls out the win in this fight.

Following a dominant win over former champion Tyron Woodley, Burns had done a great job cementing his place as one of the top contenders. After negotiations fell apart between Masvidal and the UFC, Gilbert was granted the title shot against Usman, at UFC 251 on Fight Island. Unfortunately this would fall apart after the Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19 and Masvidal was brought in as a replacement.

Gilbert Burns Does Not Want Jorge Masvidal To Win

Leading up to the new UFC 251 main event, Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on the new fight. Speaking with ESPN, he explained that he hopes that Kamaru Usman successful defends his belt, and not just because they are former training partners. He feels that if Jorge Masvidal wins, the entire welterweight division will lose order.

“I want Kamaru to win,” Burns said. “First of all, because I kind of like the guy. He was, he’s not anymore, but he used to be my training partner. So for sure I’ve got Kamaru. And if Masvidal wins, things are gonna get crazy. It’s gonna be a circus in that division. Who knows who he’s going to fight, I think he’s gonna fight Conor, or maybe Nate Diaz. I just don’t think the division is going to run correctly, where the No. 1 and No. 2 guys fight for the title. If he’s going to get it, he’s gonna make a mess. That’s another thing why I want Kamaru to win, too. I think I will be next. But, if Masvidal wins I know it’s gonna be a mess in that division. Things are gonna get crazy.”

It is certainly fair for Gilbert Burns to want to be sure he will get another title shot, after already preparing himself for the opportunity. Moreover he has a point that Jorge Masvidal could possibly look to fight a marquee name, rather than top contender. Either way, the Brazilian is more than deserving of the next shot at gold.