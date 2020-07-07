Gilbert Burns was looking to let his newly acquired momentum carry him into a title fight against the current Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. After his dominating performance against Tyron Woodley, Burns was set to face Usman on July 12 at UFC 251 on Fight Island. Unfortunately, In the week leading up to the event, Burns tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight was canceled. After a couple of days of negotiations, Jorge Masvidal was chosen to replace Burns in the main event. Burns came out almost immediately after the news of his positive test and talked about his health status.

On Monday, the Brazilian updated his following on his health.

Feeling better today 🙏🏾 headache slowing down today!

Feeling better today 🙏🏾 headache slowing down today! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 6, 2020

Burns flew back to Florida after quarantining in Las Vegas where he was awaiting his flight to Abu Dhabi. In the light of this event, questions will soon arise about Burns’ future in the UFC. His next fight might be a title fight or an opportunity to win another title shot, but it all depends on the results of UFC 251.