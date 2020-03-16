Gilbert Burns Says He Has Accepted Tyron Woodley Fight Offer

Burns Gunning For Shot Notice Fight Against Tyron Woodley

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns is looking for a short-notice fight against former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, who was expected to meet Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London this weekend. Unfortunately, the entire UFC London fight card crumbled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the fight card canceled, Woodley is ready to fight this Saturday and many fighters throw their names in the hat. UFC is quickly putting on fight card on US soil.

Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns are ready to dance with Woodley.

As soon Burns caught wind of Edwards pulled out of Woodley’s fight, he took to social media and throw his name in the hat. Days out from his last fight where he knocked out Demian Maia, Gilbert is all ready for another dance against Woodley.

Just heard @TWooodley needs an opponent for Saturday I’m available and #HUNGRY LETS DO IT @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 @seanshelby

Later on the same day, Burns claims he said yes to UFC for Woodley fight and now waiting on former champ to sign the papers.

The fight has being offered! As always I said yes! On my way to Miami! Can’t wait to as soon as a land tomorrow to have a @ufc contract on my email! Waiting on you @TWooodley to say YES! @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 @seanshelby 😤😤 Let’s go #AAA

