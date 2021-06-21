Giga Chikadze Offered To Step Up Against ‘P—sy’ Yair Rodriguez, Waiting For Yair To Accept

Fans were gutted to hear that Max Holloway was injured and forced out of his July 17th UFC Vegas 31 main event with Yair Rodriguez. However top featherweight prospect Giga Chikadze says that he has offered to step up on short notice to take the fight.

Chikadze is undefeated since he lost in his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series. This has included six straight UFC wins, with the latest being a big victory over Cub Swanson, finishing him with strikes in May.

With this latest victory, the Georgian fighter is primed for a big test in his next UFC outing. As he explained in a recent Instagram post, he tried to get that opportunity by accepting an offer from the UFC to fight Rodriguez on short notice, but he is still waiting for Yair to accept the offer.

“Max Holloway pulled out from the fight with Yair Rodriguez due to injury. UFC called me to replace him, and of course I agreed, and now we’re waiting for Yair,” Chikadze said. “This guy didn’t fight for 20 or 21 months. Guess what I was doing in this time? I was fighting, fighting and fighting. I’ve fought six times, I beat all my opponents. This guy started to play games. It’s been a few days. I haven’t heard back. Hopefully he’s going to show up (July 17th), but I heard he’s a little bit of a p—sy. “He didn’t show up four times with Zabit (Magomedsharipov), and I heard he did everything to pull out from this fight,” Chikadze continued. “I don’t think the guy is scared to be in UFC, but hopefully now he’s going to be meet me in front face-to-face and we’re going to talk. I can’t wait.”

Giga Chikadze vs Yair Rodriguez

As it currently stands, Giga Chikadze is a highly touted prospect, who many feel is the future of the featherweight division. That said, he is only ranked in the tenth place position, so it a bit understandable why number three ranked Yair Rodriguez would be hesitant to accept the bout.

That said, given their exciting styles, if they did face off it would no doubt be a barn burner. Furthermore, a win here would certainly propel Giga into title talks at 145lb, just under two years into his UFC career.

How do you think a fight between Yair Rodriguez and Giga Chikadze would go? Do you think that Yair will accept this short notice replacement?