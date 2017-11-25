GIF Gallery: All the Finishes From UFC Shanghai

Didn’t wake up at the ass crack of dawn to watch the UFC in Shanghai, China? Too broke to buy fight Pass? We got you, fam. Check out all the awesome finishes that happen while you were sleeping during the UFC’s debut event from mainland China.

In the main event, Kelvin Gastelum absolutely starched Michael Bisping midway through the first round.

Kelvin Gastelum is the truth.

Imagine if Kelvin Gastelum was actually a Welterweight fighter? He would be destroying his way to a Tyron Woodley rematch. Shit, I would watch that fight without Kelvin fighting anyone at 170. I don’t even cares if he misses weight.

Just watch how smoothly Kelvin’s counter devastates poor Michael Bisping.

Kelvin is the legend killer, thank god Anderson pissed hot.#UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/tA6Tnjirga — Jonnyboy (@Jonnyboy_6969) November 25, 2017

In the co-main, “The Leech” Jingliang Li reminded everybody that he’s done with grinding out wins. He’s here to throw bungalows.

I love to imagine “The Leech” as the Chinese version of Pride Era Wanderlei. Swaggering around China Top Team knocking out teammates over a puppy. If that’s not “The Leech’s” MO, it should be.

Alex Garcia choked out scary Russian guy, King of Kung Fu, and Mayhem Miller look-a-like, Muslim Salikhov.

If mixed martial arts has taught us anything, it’s that Brazilian Jiu Jitsu beats Kung Fu like paper beats rock.

Zabit Magomedsharipov wants you to put some respect on his incredibly long name. Let the hype machine begin!!!

Kenan Song plastered Bobby Nash. Nash was transported into an alternate dimensions where he slipped that punch and was in on a really deep single leg.

Kenan Song with the ultimate “come on, man” moment. Hard to soak in the glory when a dude’s humping your leg.

Song Yadong tagging and bagging Bharat Khandare. That’s a bad man.

Shamil Abdurahimov must have been getting tired of Chase Sherman’s tweets because he turned the Jackson Wink fighter with the quickness.

And in the curtain-jerker, Cyril Asker choked out the Chinese Heavyweight Yaozong Hu.

(h/t: @Jonnyboy_6969)