GFL Says Nevada Has Approved An Event For 2027

Global Fight League says it has received Nevada State Athletic Commission approval to hold an event in Nevada in 2027. The team-based MMA company announced the development on October 21, but did not provide a show date, venue or bout lineup.

The announcement is a regulatory step claimed by the promotion, not a completed event schedule. GFL’s statement did not disclose the terms of the approval or establish permission for an unrestricted season. MiddleEasy has not independently verified the specific conditions attached to the company’s license.

What the Nevada announcement establishes

In its official statement, the company said:

GFL ($GFLE) has received approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host an event in Nevada in 2027.

That distinction matters because Nevada’s published rules separately require approval of a program’s permit and date before a promoter can hold a professional combat-sports show. The permit application must identify the proposed site, title fights and television networks, if the program will be televised. Those event-specific details were absent from GFL’s public post.

The regulations also give the commission power to revoke, condition or modify permits. Those are general regulatory provisions, not a finding that any particular additional restriction has been imposed on GFL. Without the league’s underlying approval document, its exact obligations cannot be established from the announcement alone.

Another step forward for the Global Fight League! We’re pleased to announce that this morning GFL ($GFLE) has received approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host an event in Nevada in 2027. Nevada is the global epicenter of combat sports, and we look forward to… — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) October 21, 2026

Franchise plans and an earlier interrupted launch

A September 24 company release outlined a separate funding arrangement: entrepreneur Ryan Brockbank signed a seven-figure binding letter of intent for the first independently owned franchise. GFL said it had received and deposited a non-refundable initial payment, with the balance payable in 2027. It did not disclose the precise price or deposit.

The release linked that money to a proposed fourth-quarter Argentina proof-of-concept event and preparations for a full 2027 season. Brockbank’s team was targeted to compete in 2028. Territorial rights and participation in franchise revenues remained subject to definitive agreements; neither the transaction’s completion nor the projected launch dates were guaranteed.

Commissioner Darren Owen described the wider ambition in that release:

From the beginning, our vision for GFL has extended beyond producing individual fight events

GFL’s previous launch effort produced fighter announcements without the planned opening cards. MiddleEasy reported in April 2025 that the promotion’s first two May events were canceled and Paige VanZant announced her free agency. That earlier disruption is distinct from the company’s newly announced Nevada step.

The earlier promotional rollout had included a Tony Ferguson–Dillon Danis matchup announcement and Cain Velasquez’s appointment as a team manager alongside coach Javier Mendez. Those historical commitments should not be read as bookings or appointments for the proposed 2027 Nevada show.