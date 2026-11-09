GFL Reveals Ten-Fight Card For December 18 Buenos Aires Debut

The Argentina lineup includes eight men’s contests, two women’s contests and two catchweight pairings.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 9th, 2026
Editorial illustration of an MMA cage with Buenos Aires and Miami skylines.
Illustration: MiddleEasy

GFL released its complete December 18 Buenos Aires Gauchos–Miami Monsters card on November 9.

The event is scheduled for Microestadio Antonio Rotili at Club Atlético Lanús. Each contest contributes to the team score.

Gauchos–Monsters matchups span ten weight classes

The promotion lists the Gauchos first in each matchup:

  • 185 pounds, middleweight: Dante Romero vs. Grant Neal
  • 165 pounds, welterweight: Matias Ponce vs. Omar Morales
  • 160 pounds, catchweight: Franco Rios vs. Ethan Burmingham
  • 155 pounds, lightweight: Thomas Juárez vs. David Macias
  • 150 pounds, catchweight: Eduardo Cajal vs. Jacob Diaz
  • 145 pounds, featherweight: Lionel Abojer vs. Dustin Lampros
  • 135 pounds, bantamweight: Ryan Martinez vs. Kody Cook
  • 125 pounds, flyweight: Nicolas Rodriguez vs. Corvan Allen
  • 110 pounds, strawweight: Nicole Artaza vs. Pamela Mara
  • 105 pounds, atomweight: Julia Pareja vs. Melissa Gomez

No running order or broadcast time was provided. The graphic is not confirmation of a main event.

Miami’s final roster addition preceded the card

Lampros was the last fighter publicly added to the Monsters roster. In its November 8 announcement, GFL identified him as a featherweight with an 11-2 professional record and said his arrival completed Miami’s team.

The previous day’s signing announcement presented Diaz as a hometown Miami representative. Its accompanying graphic listed his professional record at 6-2.

GFL’s November 5 introduction described Macias as an unbeaten Florida prospect at 6-0. The caption called him a featherweight, although its artwork and the new bout graphic advertise lightweight. GFL did not explain that difference.

The original Argentina event announcement had named the cities, venue and date but left individual opponents unidentified. It also scheduled roster reveals to begin October 26. GFL described that occasion as its first official event, making completion of the proposed show an important distinction from the publication of a schedule. Monday’s release fills that specific matchmaking gap; it does not announce a different host city or substitute a new event for the existing December plan.

GFL previously canceled two planned May 2025 events. MiddleEasy’s coverage of that disrupted launch documented Paige VanZant’s subsequent free-agency announcement. Those earlier athlete signings should not be read as bookings for Argentina: the twenty names on the current graphic are the participants now being advertised for December.

A proof-of-concept event before the proposed full season

In a September 24 company release, GFL framed the Argentina show as a fourth-quarter proof of concept before a planned full season in 2027. It said investor Ryan Brockbank had signed a seven-figure letter of intent for its first independently owned franchise, and that a non-refundable initial payment would help support the event and league preparations. The balance was due in 2027; the exact price and deposit were not disclosed.

That proposed franchise was targeted to start competing in 2028, with its market and identity still unannounced. GFL explicitly qualified its plans: definitive agreements and future timelines remained uncertain. The new card provides opponents for Argentina, not confirmation that the wider expansion transaction or full-season schedule has been completed.

Published on November 9, 2026 at 3:16 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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