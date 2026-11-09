GFL Reveals Ten-Fight Card For December 18 Buenos Aires Debut

GFL released its complete December 18 Buenos Aires Gauchos–Miami Monsters card on November 9.

The event is scheduled for Microestadio Antonio Rotili at Club Atlético Lanús. Each contest contributes to the team score.

Gauchos–Monsters matchups span ten weight classes

The promotion lists the Gauchos first in each matchup:

185 pounds, middleweight: Dante Romero vs. Grant Neal

165 pounds, welterweight: Matias Ponce vs. Omar Morales

160 pounds, catchweight: Franco Rios vs. Ethan Burmingham

155 pounds, lightweight: Thomas Juárez vs. David Macias

150 pounds, catchweight: Eduardo Cajal vs. Jacob Diaz

145 pounds, featherweight: Lionel Abojer vs. Dustin Lampros

135 pounds, bantamweight: Ryan Martinez vs. Kody Cook

125 pounds, flyweight: Nicolas Rodriguez vs. Corvan Allen

110 pounds, strawweight: Nicole Artaza vs. Pamela Mara

105 pounds, atomweight: Julia Pareja vs. Melissa Gomez

THE OFFICIAL FIGHT CARD IS HERE! GFL SHOWDOWN ARGENTINA | DECEMBER 18, 2026 Twenty Fighters. Ten Fights. Two teams. One Historic Victory. The Buenos Aires Gauchos defend their home turf against the Miami Monsters as the Global Fight League brings team-based professional MMA… pic.twitter.com/RcTM5pVSQa — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) November 9, 2026

No running order or broadcast time was provided. The graphic is not confirmation of a main event.

Miami’s final roster addition preceded the card

Lampros was the last fighter publicly added to the Monsters roster. In its November 8 announcement, GFL identified him as a featherweight with an 11-2 professional record and said his arrival completed Miami’s team.

THE MONSTERS GET SCRAPPY! 🔥 The Miami Monsters officially announce Dustin Lampros as the final addition to their roster! Competing in the featherweight division, Lampros brings an impressive professional record of 11 wins and 2 losses to Miami. With the roster now complete,… pic.twitter.com/k0EzeqkYkV — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) November 8, 2026

The previous day’s signing announcement presented Diaz as a hometown Miami representative. Its accompanying graphic listed his professional record at 6-2.

MIAMI’S OWN IS READY TO REPRESENT! 🔥 The Miami Monsters officially sign hometown talent Jacob Diaz ahead of their December 18 showdown against the Buenos Aires Gauchos in Argentina. From Miami to the global stage. Time to make a statement! EVERY FIGHT MATTERS.#GFL… pic.twitter.com/C0LnVmdKZ0 — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) November 7, 2026

GFL’s November 5 introduction described Macias as an unbeaten Florida prospect at 6-0. The caption called him a featherweight, although its artwork and the new bout graphic advertise lightweight. GFL did not explain that difference.

FLORIDA’S TOP UNDEFEATED FEATHERWEIGHT JOINS THE MONSTERS! 🔥 David Macias (6-0) officially joins the Miami Monsters! One of Florida’s top rising MMA talents is ready to represent Miami against the Buenos Aires Gauchos on December 18. EVERY FIGHT MATTERS.#GFL… pic.twitter.com/laf0VwPjS3 — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) November 5, 2026

The original Argentina event announcement had named the cities, venue and date but left individual opponents unidentified. It also scheduled roster reveals to begin October 26. GFL described that occasion as its first official event, making completion of the proposed show an important distinction from the publication of a schedule. Monday’s release fills that specific matchmaking gap; it does not announce a different host city or substitute a new event for the existing December plan.

GFL previously canceled two planned May 2025 events. MiddleEasy’s coverage of that disrupted launch documented Paige VanZant’s subsequent free-agency announcement. Those earlier athlete signings should not be read as bookings for Argentina: the twenty names on the current graphic are the participants now being advertised for December.

A proof-of-concept event before the proposed full season

In a September 24 company release, GFL framed the Argentina show as a fourth-quarter proof of concept before a planned full season in 2027. It said investor Ryan Brockbank had signed a seven-figure letter of intent for its first independently owned franchise, and that a non-refundable initial payment would help support the event and league preparations. The balance was due in 2027; the exact price and deposit were not disclosed.

That proposed franchise was targeted to start competing in 2028, with its market and identity still unannounced. GFL explicitly qualified its plans: definitive agreements and future timelines remained uncertain. The new card provides opponents for Argentina, not confirmation that the wider expansion transaction or full-season schedule has been completed.