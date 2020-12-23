Ex-UFC Fighter Gerald Harris Dresses Up As The Grinch To Wrestle Kids For Fundraising (VIDEO)

Christmas is just around the corner, and everyone has a different way to get in the holiday spirit. UFC and Bellator veteran Gerald Harris decided to channel his inner Grinch in a cute display of festivity, to wrestle children for a fundraiser.

After competing on the seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter, Harris burst into the UFC with a bang. The collegiate wrestler went 3-1 in the promotion before being released in 2010 to the surprise of many. However what he is most known for, is easily the brutal slams that he has, which he has used to knockout a variety of opponents, including David Branch in the UFC. Since his release from the promotion, Gerald has fought in a few different promotions, ranging from the World Series of Fighting, to Bellator and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerald Dwayne Harris (@geraldharris2)

Gerald Harris As The Grinch

It seems that Gerald Harris likes to take his holiday spirit to a new level, at least for this year. Taking to his social media, the 41 year old shared a video of him, dressed up as the Grinch, wrestling children at a local school. The goal here is to help this local wrestling club raise money, and he helped with the fundraiser in this way.

“The Grinch vs Kids! I played the Grinch today as a fundraiser for a local wrestling club.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerald Dwayne Harris (@geraldharris2)

This was an incredibly sweet gesture from Gerald Harris, who channeled his inner Grinch to portray the role properly. Not only did he let the kids pin him, but then he got up and acted like a sore loser, getting kids to chase him off of the mats. It is always nice to see something like this, especially as he is trying to give back to his local wrestling community.