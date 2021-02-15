Georges St-Pierre: The Thought Of Beating Kamaru Usman ‘Doesn’t Get Me Motivated’

With Kamaru Usman’s recent win at UFC 258, some are saying that he is on track to surpassing Georges St-Pierre as the greatest welterweight in UFC history. However the Canadian is not particularly interested in coming back to find out who is better.

When he left the sport, GSP was riding a 13-fight winning streak, with 12 of those being at 170lb. In that time, he scored an impressive nine title defenses, and avenged every loss that he ever suffered.

While Kamaru Usman only has three defenses of his title after UFC 258, he did beat St-Pierre’s record for consecutive winning streaks at 170lb. This has left many questioning who has the better resume between the two welterweights.

Georges St-Pierre Isn’t Interested In Fighting Usman

With GSP teasing a comeback for a while, and Usman’s most recent win, fans were hopeful to possibly see these two lock horns in the Octagon. However it seems like this is not something that interests Georges that much.

Speaking in a recent interview, he made it clear that he was impressed by what he saw from Usman. That being said, this is not a fight that gets him up and motivated to go through a grueling fight camp and return to combat.

“To go back and give three months of my life in a training camp to get a win over Kamaru Usman doesn’t get me motivated. I don’t think there’s anything that would get me motivated to go back to competition now. I’m not sure,” Georges St-Pierre said (h/t BJPenn.com) “Try to put yourself in my shoes and try to come back. First, if I come back to fight Kamaru Usman, I would literally have to leave the country. I would have to bring my coaches somewhere, find a base camp, fly in training partners to get ready for Usman. “But leaving my home, I don’t want to do it. I’m healthy, I’m wealthy. It’s not appealing to me to lose three months of my life, the stress, to try and get a win over Usman. “As time passed by, it’s getting less and less appealing. And I don’t think there’s anybody now that would make me come back. I’m good. I will always train and be in shape.”

It would seem that GSP is fully closing the door on a possible comeback. Although he is sure to leave the caveat that the door is open for something truly special, as long as it gets him motivated.

“It seems like people want to see me go on my shield. A lot of guys wait too long to retire and they kinda go on their shield and I never wanted to do this,” he said. “I wanted to compete at my best and now I’m at the point, are my best years behind me? They could be. Now I said to myself I don’t want to compete if my best years are behind me.” “Your knowledge grows but your physicality is diminished. I’m 39, gonna be 40 soon. If I would have done something it would have needed to be something that was really special that would really get me to the core of my motivation,” GSP continued. “I don’t have the same motivation as right now. It’s not appealing to me. I’m a big fan, I like to watch fights. But I look at them with the stress and I’m like hell no, I’m not doing it.”

Do you think Kamaru Usman has done enough to surpass Georges St-Pierre as the welterweight GOAT? How do you think a fight between the two would have gone?