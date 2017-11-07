MMA Rundown

Watch: Georges St-Pierre and Robert Whittaker run into each other backstage, show respect

·
0 0 356 0
Georges St-Pierre and Robert Whittaker
Share11
+1

Georges St-Pierre and Robert Whittaker may be MMA’s destiny. Does GSP want a piece of Bobby Knuckles?

Whittaker is on a deadly 185 pound killing spree. Does a new to middleweight, possibly still shaking off the ring rust GSP want to throw hands with Whittaker?

Romero, Jacare and Brunson are currently sitting above Whittaker’s fireplace. You want to be permanently wear the GOAT crown Georges St-Pierre? Go toe-to-toe with a 26 year old middleweight out for blood.

Until GSP vs. Knuckles officially happens, watch this rare backstage footage of the two meeting for the first time at UFC 217.

mm
Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
Share11
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

UFC 217 Joe
MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments