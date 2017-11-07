Watch: Georges St-Pierre and Robert Whittaker run into each other backstage, show respect

Georges St-Pierre and Robert Whittaker may be MMA’s destiny. Does GSP want a piece of Bobby Knuckles?

Whittaker is on a deadly 185 pound killing spree. Does a new to middleweight, possibly still shaking off the ring rust GSP want to throw hands with Whittaker?

Romero, Jacare and Brunson are currently sitting above Whittaker’s fireplace. You want to be permanently wear the GOAT crown Georges St-Pierre? Go toe-to-toe with a 26 year old middleweight out for blood.

Until GSP vs. Knuckles officially happens, watch this rare backstage footage of the two meeting for the first time at UFC 217.