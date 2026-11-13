Geoff Neal To Face Chris Curtis At UFC Dallas, Report Says

Geoff Neal is expected to face Chris Curtis in a welterweight bout at the UFC’s January 16, 2027 event in Dallas. Marcel Dorff reported the pairing for Heavy on November 12, citing multiple sources familiar with the matchup.

Dorff subsequently identified both fighters and the date in a separate written social post. His report places the contest at American Airlines Center. It does not establish a main-event assignment, bout order or a broadcast start time for their particular fight.

Neal’s return follows two early stoppages

The UFC’s written fight history lists Neal at 16-8. Uroš Medić knocked him out 1:19 into their February 21 meeting, following Carlos Prates’ spinning-elbow knockout at 4:59 of the opening round at UFC 319 in August 2025. The proposed Dallas appearance would be his first fight since that Medić defeat.

His most recent win came against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308 in October 2024. That contest ended through an injury TKO at 1:30 of the first round. Before it, Neal lost a split decision to Ian Machado Garry and was submitted by Shavkat Rakhmonov in the third round. Those results leave him with one win from his five most recent appearances.

Neal trains at Fortis MMA and has ten knockout wins and two submissions on his professional record. His earlier third-round stoppage of Vicente Luque remains a contrast to the shortened fights that have marked his two latest outings.

Curtis remains in the welterweight division

Curtis’ official UFC history records a three-round unanimous-decision loss to Myktybek Orolbai on March 14. His preceding appearance was a split-decision victory over Max Griffin in July 2025. Two judges scored that fight 29-28 for Curtis, while the third had Griffin ahead by the same margin.

That Griffin fight marked his UFC welterweight debut after competing at middleweight. His final two appearances before the change were a five-round split-decision loss to Brendan Allen and a stoppage defeat to Roman Kopylov with one second left in the third round. The division switch therefore interrupted a two-fight losing sequence before the Orolbai setback.

The 39-year-old trains at Xtreme Couture and is listed by the UFC at 32-13. His promotional run began with finishes of Phil Hawes and Allen, while his most recent win required all three rounds. This booking would keep him at the weight where he has made his last two starts.

The January return to Dallas also has separately reported matchups involving Chidi Njokuani and Ignacio Bahamondes, and Roberto Soldic and Daniel Rodriguez. Those reports do not determine where Neal and Curtis would fall on the lineup.