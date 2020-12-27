Ali Abdelaziz Wants Cody Garbrandt vs Jose Aldo at 135lbs if Figueiredo isn’t Available

Cody Garbrandt is ready to add the legendary name of Jose Aldo to his resume. Especially if he’s not granted the flyweight title shot that he believes he deserves.

Cody Garbrandt Wants Jose Aldo

Garbrandt was formerly set to be Deiveson Figueiredo’s first title defense at UFC 255 last month. However, injuries, as well as issues with COVID-19, prevented that. Instead, Alex Perez stepped in only to be quickly submitted by Figueiredo in the first round. Now that Cody is ready to fight, he’s hoping that he can get his rightful title fight. If not, he would like the opportunity to face Jose Aldo in the bantamweight division according to his manager during a conversation with MMA Junkie.

With the UFC targeting a flyweight title fight rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno, Cody Garbrandt's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, likes the idea of Cody vs Jose Aldo. How would you see that fight going?🤔 Source, MMA Junkie: https://t.co/duv2j1U3sY pic.twitter.com/lyZNYbDDXX — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) December 27, 2020

“I’m interested in Cody Garbrandt vs. Jose Aldo at 135 pounds,” said Ali Abdelaziz, who is Garbrandt’s manager. “If the flyweight champ is available, 100 percent Cody is the No. 1 contender. That’s what Dana White says. If he’s not available, everybody is booked or coming from losses. “I think Cody needs a fight to get him up, and I think Jose Aldo is a fight to get him up. I think that’s a five-round fight, main event. Why not?”

A Surging Return

Since losing his bantamweight championship in 2017, Garbrandt was unable to get a win inside the Octagon. In fact, he has knocked out in three straight fights after. However, Cody’s remarkable one-punch knockout over Raphael Assuncao, at UFC 250 got fans back on his side. While the win was impressive, it came during an unfortunate time. Now, the UFC’s bantamweight division is as stack as it’s ever been. So, even the big KO wasn’t enough to get Garbrandt a title shot.

In the past, Cody also touched on not needing to re-invent the wheel to get back to his winning ways. But, getting out of his comfort zone and reassessing his skillset has helped him tremendously. Furthermore, Garbrandt expressed that he loves the sport and relishes fighting. And, that his life would feel incomplete without it.

Perhaps a win over Aldo would be the perfect resume builder for a title shot in either division.