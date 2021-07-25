Cody Garbrandt Calls For Trilogy With TJ Dillashaw Following UFC Vegas 32

Cody Garbrandt wants another piece of TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw enjoyed a triumphant return to the Octagon when he outpointed Cory Sandhagen to win a split decision in the UFC Vegas 32 headliner last night.

The former bantamweight champion would call for a title shot soon after and although nothing is official, all indications are he will likely face the winner of the planned Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan rematch.

Garbrandt, however, has other ideas.

Garbrandt: Let’s Run It!

Taking to social media after Dillashaw’s win, Garbrandt seemingly called for a trilogy fight with his bitter rival and former teammate.

“Let’s run it !!”

He added the following:

“Big drama show 💰”

Whether he gets his wish remains to be seen. After all, Dillashaw has already defeated Garbrandt by not only knocking him out once, but twice.

Of course, this is mixed martial arts and anything can happen in a potential trilogy. But coming off a loss to Rob Font along with the lack of fan interest, it’s hard to see Garbrandt getting another go at Dillashaw.

As for the fight itself, Garbrandt felt Sandhagen was the more deserving winner.

“Legit thought Cory did way more damage the take downs didn’t do shit with them and controlling him against the cage wasn’t a deciding factor, Cory looked cleaner and did more damage. Feel for Cory that was his fight.”

People may agree with that way more than him getting a trilogy with Dillashaw.