Cody Garbrandt Addresses Loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27

Cody Garbrandt has released a statement after losing to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Heading into the fight, Cody was favored to win, according to most online betting sites. However, his loss taught him a valuable lesson that he’ll apply going forward in his fight career.

UFC Vegas 27

Despite the loss, Garbrandt remains one of the most exciting fighters in the bantamweight division. In his last five outings, Cody only has one win. However, two of those losses came from TJ Dillashaw, who would later serve a probationary period to use a banned substance.

Font was able to utilize his jab and solid striking fundamentals to neutralize the power and unpredictability of Garbrandt. Due to his impressive striking, he was able to coast to a five-round decision victory over Cody.

Cody didn’t appear as his usual self inside of the cage. Perhaps he was still facing lingering effects from a previous spell with Covid-19. Or, after the way Garbrandt was able to finish Raphael Assunção, fans believed that he tried to replicate that highlight-reel moment instead of fighting with fundamentals.

Garbrandt Speaks on Rob Font Loss

Nonetheless, Garbrandt addressed the loss to his fans and followers on social media. Cody expressed taking positivity from the loss and thanking all of the fans who watched him fight in the emotional clip, despite ridicule from social media “influencers.”

“Rob (Font) was the better man today,” said Cody. “I just feel like I was fighting myself in there, battling myself, and I’m not taking anything away from him, congrats on his camp. First and foremost, thank God for keeping us both safe in there. A lot of positives come from this, brush it off, and get back with my coaches and teammates. We’re still striving to be the best and be the world champion. Sometimes there’s adversity that comes along in your dreams and makes you work harder, makes you realize what needs to be done, and makes it that much sweeter climbing up the mountain.” “I’m just really thankful,” he continued. “I wanted to come on here and just tell you guys how much I appreciate and love your support. It’s very appreciated. I’m trying to fight my heart out for you guys. Thank you.”

Who knows what will be next for Cody after the loss. According to the current UFC rankings, Garbrandt is ranked #4 in the world.