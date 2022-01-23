Ciryl Gane Hurting From UFC 270 Defeat, Wants Rematch With Francis Ngannou

Ciryl Gane is hurting from his defeat to Francis Ngannou last night.

First Loss

Gane suffered his first professional defeat after getting outpointed by Ngannou over five rounds in their heavyweight title unification clash in the UFC 270 headliner.

Despite a promising start where he was arguably up two rounds, Ngannou surprisingly used his grappling to win the shift the tide of the fight and eventually come out on top with the unanimous decision victory.

Gane wasn’t surprised that Ngannou chose to wrestle with him and gave him credit for his performance.

However, with all the talk and rumors of Ngannou potentially departing the UFC, “Bon Gamin” hopes that isn’t the case even if he were to get a title fight against another opponent.

Seeing as he hopes to have a rematch with his old sparring partner in the future.

“If he leaves like that, I don’t want that,” Gane said at the UFC 270 post-fight press conference. “I want my rematch. I want to do this fight a second time. I want this fight, I want this rematch.”

Ciryl Gane: Sparring Talk Didn’t Affect Me

Seeing as a potential rematch would likely not involve the drama of how their old sparring went, would things be better for Gane?

Not much as the Frenchman claims even with all the drama and somewhat headed buildup, he remained unaffected and was purely focused on the task at hand.

Focusing On His Mission

And while he is hurting from the setback, he hopes he to improve in the near future.

“No, I was really focused on my mission,” Gane said. “All the stories around this fight were just stories and it was not a burden for me, I was just focused on my target. If we have a rematch, I’m gonna be focused, but I’m gonna improve on my weakness. “…This is reality. This is hurting me a lot, but it’s the truth and I hope tomorrow I’m gonna improve. I’m gonna do more to be a better version of myself.”

Given that Gane is 10-1 after just a couple of years into his MMA career, he’s only bound to improve further from here.

You can watch Gane’s full post-fight press conference below: