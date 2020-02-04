James Gallagher Out Of Bellator Dublin Following Back Injury

Gallagher Pulls Out Of Bellator Dublin Headliner

Bellator bantamweight star James Gallagher will no longer be competing at Bellator Dublin on February 22.

Gallagher was originally set to headline the card taking place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, against Cal Ellenor. However, “The Strabanimal” is pulling out after suffering a back injury that has been ongoing for over two weeks.

Gallagher announced the news on Instagram.

“I am absolutely heart broken,” Gallagher wrote. “I am out of my fight due to a back injury that has been going on for over 2 weeks now. I always take the advice of my team and coaches. I will get stuck into my rehab and be back in there soon. “And no I’m not letting him off the hook, he’s next. 3rd time unlucky for him. I’m made in adversity this is just another experience on this mad road I’m on. Thank you for the support as always and sorry let the people who’ve bought tickets and @bellatormma down. I’ll be in there again soon. 🇮🇪💚”

Ellenor will not remain on the card either. Instead, the women’s featherweight bout between Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt and Judith Ruis will now headline the event.

With all the latest changes, this is how the Bellator Dublin card looks as of now:

Leah McCourt vs. Judith Ruis

Aaron Chalmers vs. Austin Clem

Chris Bungard vs. Brent Primus

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Iamik Furtado

Kyle Kurtz vs. Charlie Ward

Elina Kallionidou vs. Bec Rawlings