Ali Abdelaziz Sats Betting on Justin Gaethje if he Fights Conor McGregor Will Make You Rich

Ali Abdelaziz Thinks Betting on Justin Gaethje if he Fights Conor McGregor is a Good Idea

No manager in mixed martial arts believes in their fighters more than Ali Abdelaziz. Whether it’s a believable opinion or not, Ali and Dominance MMA will do and say whatever it takes to put their fighters in the best position to compete for world titles. In the eyes of Ali, Justin Gaethje has all of the tools necessary to defeat Conor McGregor. He also believes that anyone who would bet on Gaethje to beat Conor would end up becoming richer.

Gaethje has become relentless in his pursuit of securing a fight with Conor. And while most fighters only want to fight McGregor for the money, Justin has a multitude of reasons. Yes, the paycheck would indeed be lovely. However, Gaethje believes that the UFC will always do whatever it can to make sure Conor has the best chance at competing for world titles. Justin thinks that McGregor shouldn’t be able to leapfrog competitors. And, if Conor wants a shot at Khabib, he has to go through Gaethje first.

Ali on Gaethje vs McGregor

Shaun Al-Shatti of The Athletic recently reported the Vegas odds on a potential clash between Gaethje and Conor. The line was set at McGregor: -180 (5/9) Gaethje: +155 (31/20), making McGregor a 2 to 1 favorite. That’s when Ali chimed in with his opinions on the betting lines.

“Justin Gaethje (is) going to make people rich,” wrote Ali on Twitter.

Making the Fight

It’s nice to know that Justin has the backing of his management when it comes to the matchup against McGregor. Also, it’s been rumored that the fight could possibly be in the works for this summer’s International Fight Week.

For now, Justin Gaethje and Ali will have to continue working behind the scenes to secure a fight with Conor. Hopefully, he agrees, and then fans will finally be able to see if Ali’s gambling advice will pay off.