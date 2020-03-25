Justin Gaethje Believes Conor McGregor Must Beat Him Before Getting Khabib Rematch

Gaethje Thinks Conor Needs a Win Over Him Before Khabib Rematch

Justin Gaethje has always been under the impression that Conor McGregor has been ducking him. He also has been campaigning for a fight against McGregor for nearly a year now. Since Conor’s return, Gaethje has been skeptical about his future positioning in the UFC’s lightweight division. Because of Conor’s commercial success, Gaethje often thinks that McGregor would leapfrog him when it comes to getting a title shot. However, Gaethje believes that if Conor wants the Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch, he’d have to beat Justin first.

Justin made it clear that he thinks Conor is privileged. Also, he discussed how he would easily beat him. After that, he began his campaign to try and secure a match vs Conor. And now that McGregor easily defeated Cowboy Cerrone, it’s possible he would get a title shot after one more victory. With that information, Gaethje blasted the UFC brass and more specifically, Dana White.

Lol at @danawhite “if Conor gets through Cowboy”… what a crock of shit. https://t.co/R07b0P40o5 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 11, 2019

Gaethje Speaks About Conor McGregor

Gaethje recently spoke with MMA Fighting. During the conversation, he was realistic about the state of the division, and what it would take for him to get a title shot.

“I think I have to look at the big picture whenever I think about it,” said Justin. “me waiting to fight the winner of Khabib/Tony isn’t realistic. I think I will have to fight again.” “I think me and Conor need to fight each other to figure out the No. 1 contender. Outside of that, if I need to fight someone else to assure myself of the No. 1 contender’s spot and get the winner of that fight, I’ll do that. As long as that’s a sure thing.”

Making the Fight

Many fans believe that a matchup between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje would be as exciting as Khabib vs Tony. And with the matchup rumored to take place this summer, maybe Justin will finally get the fight he’s been hoping for.