Justin Gaethje Roasts Michael Chandler and his Claims of Justin Ducking Him

Justin Gaethje is not happy with Michael Chandler slandering his name. After Chandler eluded Gaethje dodging a potential matchup, Justin took to social media to tell his side of the story.

Michael Chandler on IG Live

Chandler recently went live on his Instagram page. During the conversation, Chandler spoke about a host of topics surrounding the fight game and what could be next for his career. Additionally, he revealed that he asked to fight Gaethje sometimes but was declined on numerous occasions.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ve said Justin Gaethje’s name no less than 100 times since I’ve signed with the organization,” Chandler said. “He’s been asked to fight me three or four different times. Every time he’s declined. He and I are ranked two spots away from each other. He has not fought since last October, he needs to get a fight in if he thinks he’s going to fight for the title. For some reason him and his camp have no interest in fighting me,” said Chandler on IG Live.

Gaethje Responds to Chandler Comments

Once Gaethje caught wind of the comments, he quickly responded on social media to dispel Chandler’s remarks. He denied Chandler’s claims, claiming that “Iron” Mike is slandering his name.

@MikeChandlerMMA is talking out of his ass. I was waiting for the bout agreement 3 weeks into camp and wake up to news his daddy Dana gave him the shot. He’s been out of commission since the KO. What am I missing? I’m on vacay and this fucker is slandering my name. 3-4 times? 🤦‍♂️ — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 21, 2021

Making a Fight

While Gaethje seems interested in a fight against Chandler, his manager Ali Abdelaziz appears to think differently. Ali believes that Chandler doesn’t deserve a fight against Gaethje due to his UFC record of one win and one loss.

Do fight fans want to see Justin Gaethje versus Michael Chandler?