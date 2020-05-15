Justin Gaethje Says Conor McGregor Is ‘On His Knees’ To Fight Him, McGregor Responds

Gaethje: McGregor Losing Clout

Justin Gaethje is taking some pleasure in seeing the tables turned when it comes to a fight with Conor McGregor.

“The Highlight” has been calling to face McGregor for years and was most vocal earlier this year when the Irishman returned to action only to end up facing Donald Cerrone whose last outing was coincidentally a first-round TKO defeat to Gaethje.

Now, it’s McGregor calling for a fight with Gaethje following the latter’s interim lightweight title win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 this past weekend. Gaethje, however, is only focused on facing Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification fight later this year and made sure to rub it in to McGregor.

He even suggested an alternate matchup for the former two-weight champion in Dustin Poirier.

“Isn’t it ironic that this dude is on his knees. Careful @thenotoriousmma you are losing your clout. Poirer sitting there ready to go like I was for the last 3 years.”

McGregor, though, doesn’t seem to believe he’s begging to fight Gaethje. He responded with what he thought about Gaethje’s comments using just a simple emoji.

😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

In the meantime, a McGregor vs. Poirier rematch doesn’t sound like the worst idea, especially if the former plans on fighting in the summer.