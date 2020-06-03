Gaethje: All About Preparation And Calculated Risk

UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje released the full corner audio of him talking to his coaches in between rounds during his fight with Tony Ferguson.

Gaethje earned the biggest win of his career when he defeated Ferguson via fifth-round TKO in the UFC 249 headliner last month. Despite fighting on relatively short notice, “The Highlight” stuck to a patient but calculated game plan and was able to maintain his cardio throughout the fight.

Head coach Trevor Wittman received plenty of plaudits for his words of advice in between rounds and overall game plan implementation. During the corner talk following the fourth round, Gaethje could even be seen laughing with him before Wittman told him not to lose focus as that had cost him in the past.

When the pair appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience recently, Gaethje explained how it was actually him thinking it was the second or third round only for Wittman to tell him it was the fifth round coming up. Gaethje was pleasantly surprised at that as he felt he could keep fighting at his pace all day.

He went on to mention how things like that weren’t revealed to viewers at home which is why they needed to see the full corner audio. Luckily for us, Gaethje was able to obtain it.

You can watch it below:

“I was able to get these awesome videos of all the interactions between my corners and I during my last fight,” Gaethje wrote in his Instagram caption. “I am never able to retain these spots, huge thanks to the team at the @ufc for getting me these awesome memories. Trevor and I clocked in on May 9th, it’s crazy how such a small a moment in time can alter your future. Win or lose it’s all about preparation and calculated risk”