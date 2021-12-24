Justin Gaethje Responds To ‘Fool’ Charles Oliveira, Wants Title Shot At UFC 274

A war of words is brewing between the best lightweights in the world.

Oliveira vs. Gaethje

UFC Champion Charles Oliveira is having some problems with Justin Gaethje. Gaethje, the #1 contender is expected to be next for the title shot at 155. That’s if Conor McGregor doesn’t skip the line. Whatever the case may be, the contender crossed paths with Oliveira after he choked out Dustin Poirier.

The meeting would come post-fight at UFC 269. Gaethje would praise Oliveira, who now respected the Brazilian, because of how he beat Poirier. The two would shake hands and that was that.

Oliveira’s Problem With Gaethje

For Oliveira, it wasn’t sunshine and rainbows from ‘The Highlight’ before or after their encounter. Gaethje had been critical of his heart heading into his first title defense. Later in the night, Gaethje told the media how he wanted to break Oliveira’s face.

This wouldn’t sit well with ‘Do Bronx’. He wasn’t exactly okay with Gaethje showing respect in person, then disrespecting him online. Oliveira wanted him to keep the same energy.

Nothing Personal, Just Business

Gaethje would be quick to see these comments by the champ. He let him know he felt on Twitter.

“Charles, it’s called respect you fool and we are in the breaking faces business. My respect that night was just as real as my intention to take everything from you in your country. @ufc “

@CharlesDoBronxs it’s called respect you fool and we are in the breaking faces business. My respect that night was just as real as my intention to take everything from you in your country @ufc #uhvaimorrer https://t.co/MjpvEv0Qy8 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 24, 2021

The Highlight’ still respects Oliveira, as he did on the night of UFC 269. However, he’s got a fight to sell. Gaethje doesn’t just want to beat the Brazilian for the belt, he wants to do it on his home turf. With UFC 274 targeted to take place in Rio De Janiero, the American looks to seize the opportunity there in Oliveira’s own backyard.