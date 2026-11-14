Gable Steveson Reportedly Faces Terrance Chatman At UFC 336

Gable Steveson has a reported opponent for his first UFC appearance since the Sean Sharaf knockout. The heavyweight is being lined up to face Terrance Chatman at UFC 336 in Toronto on January 30, 2027.

Connected MMA first reported the matchup in a November 13 Instagram post, describing it as a fight being worked on rather than a completed official announcement. Adam Martin subsequently reported for Heavy that his own sources confirmed the pairing was in the works. Neither report establishes that the UFC has publicly finalized the bout.

A return after two very different UFC finishes

Steveson’s last appearance ended almost as soon as it began. Sharaf knocked him out at UFC 331 on September 19, with the stoppage coming just 12 seconds into the opening round in Los Angeles. It was the first loss of Steveson’s professional MMA career.

That result reversed the momentum from his promotional debut. Steveson had stopped Elisha Ellison at 2:31 of the first round at UFC 329 in July. The Ellison win and Sharaf defeat have therefore given him opposite outcomes in his first two UFC appearances, with neither contest reaching a second round.

Steveson entered MMA as an Olympic freestyle wrestling champion and a two-time NCAA heavyweight champion at Minnesota. His Tokyo gold came after a late comeback against Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili. That wrestling résumé explains why his move into the heavyweight division attracted attention before his first UFC appearance; the reported Chatman matchup now concerns rebuilding his MMA run, rather than another wrestling assignment.

The proposed January date would put his next appearance a little over four months after the Sharaf fight. It would also give him a chance to answer a competitive question left by that short defeat: how he responds when the early finish belongs to the opponent rather than to him.

Chatman is also coming off a first-round loss

Chatman’s most recent UFC outing came against Anthony Wint in Sacramento on August 22. Wint submitted him in the first round of their promotional debuts. Chatman has not yet earned a UFC victory, making this a potential opportunity for him to change his own start in the organization.

Wint’s win later led to a separate discussion about the division’s newcomers. In his post-fight remarks, Wint discussed Steveson and Josh Hokit as other heavyweights he could eventually encounter. The new report instead puts Steveson and Chatman together; it does not announce another Wint matchup.

The reported bout joins Toronto’s developing card

Paramount+ lists UFC 336 for January 30 at Scotiabank Arena, with Joshua Van versus Manel Kape as the main event. The broadcaster’s published schedule places the preliminary fights at 7 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

Those event details do not settle where Steveson and Chatman would appear in the running order. The original booking post does not identify their card position, and no main-card or preliminary slot is confirmed here. The reported matchup remains distinct from the already scheduled flyweight headliner.

For now, the development is a prospective return assignment, not a result, a medical update or a promise about either fighter’s future. If finalized, it would pair two heavyweights seeking to move beyond their most recent first-round defeats.