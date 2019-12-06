Frankie Edgar Will Officially Face Korean Zombie For UFC Busan On Dec. 21

Frankie Edgar vs Chan Sung Jung Official For UFC South Korea

There are few fighters who are as game as Frankie Edgar. The former lightweight champ will be stepping up on 16 days notice to face The Korean Zombie.

When news broke that Brian Ortega was out of his highly anticipated main event bout with Chan Sung Jung, the UFC was scrambling for a replacement. Subsequently, reports began circulating that Frankie Edgar was the frontrunner for a replacement. Now, the UFC has made the bout official.

According to a report from MMAJunkie, Edgar will officially be stepping up on short notice, to take on The Korean Zombie. This bout will be the main event of UFC Fight Night 165, in South Korea. It will be streaming on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 5 a.m. ET.

This will be the first fight for Edgar since losing in a Featherweight title fight in July. Originally, he was looking to drop in weight, and face Corey Sandhagen next month. However this is still a fight that the UFC wants to happen, provided things go well in South Korea.

Standing opposite of Frankie Edgar will be Chan Sung Jung, who is looking to make it two straight wins. He has gone 2-1 since returning to action after mandatory military service. His most recent win was against top contender Renato Moicano, in June.

Frankie Edgar vs Chan Sung Jung is certainly a fun matchup, especially on short notice. This just goes to show that “The Answer” is always down to fight anybody, anytime.