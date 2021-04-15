Frank Mir Believes Daughter Bella Has World Champion Potential But Shouldn’t Go To UFC Right Now

Frank Mir believes his daughter Bella has everything to become a champion.

The former UFC heavyweight champion’s daughter made her professional debut in October when she outpointed Danielle Wynn at the iFF 2 event.

She would go 2-0 after submitting Alma Cespedes Flores at the iFF 4 event a couple months later in December.

And for Mir, he can only be happy about the progress Bella is making in the mixed martial arts world. However, there are some concerns as far as making a living from the sport.

“It’s beautiful to watch your child do something they love and get recognition for it and be successful. I’m happy about that,” Frank Mir told BJPenn.com in a recent interview. “Obviously, being a professional fighter, it’s not the injuries that scare me, it’s making a living out of it. You are not working on your business during a fight career so you are putting all your eggs in one basket. That’s scary to me because of the financial payback, there is a lot of luck involved. “You might blow your knee out before a big fight, you might get caught and that was your chance for a title shot. Like Conor McGregor doesn’t have the accolades that Demetrious Johnson as pure as a mixed martial artist, like Johnson, is the better fighter. But, who makes more money? It’s not even close, it’s not even in the same ballpark. That’s the scary part because financial security is not easy. She wants to do it, so I’m either going to sit on the sidelines or be a part of it and try to make sure she can be the best she can be.”

Mir: Bella Not Ready For UFC

With the guidance of her father as well as having the last name to enter any promotion if she continues to keep winning, one would imagine Bella is destined to become a champion and even do it in the UFC.

Mir certainly believes that’s the case, but is pumping the brakes on her joining the UFC right now.

“Right now, there are a lot of people saying let’s go to the UFC right now and as a father, I’m putting on the brakes,” Mir added. “Let’s not get ahead of herself. “She’s talented, tough, smart, she has everything going and she checks off every box to be a world champion, a Hall of Famer. Anyone getting in there too soon is not good.”

That’s certainly the right mindset to have as Bella is only just 18 and has plenty of time to grow as a fighter before joining the premier mixed martial arts organization.