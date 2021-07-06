Francis Ngannou Punched Some Poor Soul In The Jewels For Upcoming Cameo In ‘Jackass 4’

UFC heavyweight goliath Francis Ngannou recently made his debut on the big screen, with a appearance in F9. After finding success here, it seems that he will be making another Hollywood appearance soon.

Ngannou had his first taste of acting in the recently released ninth entry into the Fast and Furious franchise, playing an unnamed “Ferocious Professional.” With this having come shortly after he won the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic, at UFC 260 in March.

Now it seems that he will be making his sophomore Hollywood effort, potentially before his next fight in the Octagon. His IMDB page confirms that the Predator will be portraying himself for an upcoming cameo in Jackass 4.

Francis Ngannou Punched A Guy In The Junk

As for the actual nature of his part in the movie, Francis Ngannou could not give a ton of information about the scene he is in. Although speaking in a podcast a few months ago, he shed some light on the stunt he was a part of.

According to the champ, he was given the task of decking some unfortunate and unnamed dude, right in his man marbles. As if this was not bad enough, he was apparently chastised for not punching the man hard enough.

“That’s the craziest thing that I’ve ever seen. Man, I had to punch somebody in the nuts,” Ngannou said, “I did it the first time, (and they said) ‘Listen man, we know you. People know that you’re the hardest puncher in the world. It wasn’t hard enough.’ I was like ‘Are you kidding me? Like… I could hurt this guy, did he at least have kids or something?”

As for who he punched, Francis Ngannou did not say for sure, only confirming that it was not Johnny Knoxville. Either way, it is hilarious to see his reaction to the situation, and it will surely be gut wrenching for all men out there to see.