Francis Ngannou Thinks Jon Jones Is More Interested In Twitter Than Fighting

Francis Ngannou isn’t convinced that Jon Jones values the Octagon more than Twitter.

Ngannou is the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. He’s fresh off a successful title defense against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270. This was the last fight on Francis’ deal but the champion’s clause is now in effect.

There are many directions Ngannou can go in over the year but if he ultimately decides to stick around in the UFC, Jon Jones has been one name fight fans have been clamoring for him to fight. Jones hasn’t competed since Feb. 2020 but he’s been bulking up to get ready for a move to the heavyweight division.

All Talk, No Action?

Jones isn’t afraid to get involved in Twitter beefs with his fellow fighters, even ones who aren’t in his weight class such as Dan Hooker. Appearing on Bruce Buffer’s IT’S TIME!!! podcast, Francis Ngannou questioned if Jones loves Twitter more than fighting (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I think the first thing we have to know is if Jon Jones is going to fight or not. Because actually, he finds himself a better battle on Twitter than in the Octagon.”

Ngannou also answered the question of what will happen to the heavyweight division given his upcoming surgery for a torn MCL and injured ACL, as well as his issues with the UFC.

“The past has shown that in the heavyweight division, they can wait for a year for a title defense. We’ve been having one title defense (per year) in the heavyweight division for a long time, so I don’t think that’s the issue.”

Ngannou has been at odds with the UFC over his contract. For “The Predator,” it goes beyond money. He even claims to have walked away from at least $7 million due to his contract dispute. For Ngannou, the key thing is having the freedom to explore other opportunities since he is an independent contractor.