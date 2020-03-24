Need Hand Sanitizer? Francis Ngannou Has You Covered!

Francis Ngannou And Partners Sells Cheap Hand Sanitizer

In these current times, hand sanitizer can be a hard commodity to come by. Lucky for you, UFC Heavyweight Francis Ngannou has you covered for all of your sanitization needs!

Ngannou, like the rest of us, has been watching as the current health situation in the world becomes more and more nerve-wracking. People have been rushing stores to stock up on groceries, toilet paper, soap, and hand sanitizer. As a result, most stores have been a barren wasteland for these such essentials.

That is where Francis Ngannou comes in, to help. As he announced on Instagram, the heavyweight contender has partnered with Cryo Pain Relief to create an affordable hand sanitizer with aloe. Moreover, he is offering a 20% discount with his code.

“🚨 HAND SANITIZER AVAILABLE 🚨 With our world under attack from #Coronavirus, it’s times like these we need to come together. That’s why my business partners @cryopainrelief and I are teaming up to provide affordable hand sanitizer for you, or anyone you know, starting now. Head to the link in my bio and use my code Ngannou20 for a 20% discount. I will also ask my fellow athletes for support in this fight by reaching out to @CPRGel, expressing you want to help, and they will get in touch with you. Stay safe everyone!”

The bottles range from 4oz to 16oz, with the latter coming in at just under $14. I would not necessarily call that cheap, but given the circumstances and the 20% discount, it may be worth your while.

All joking aside, it is good to see Francis Ngannou and his partners finding a new way to make money, given the fact he is unable to fight right now. Plus, it is a product that is quite helpful during these strange times.