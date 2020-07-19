Rafael Fiziev certainly won his fair share of fans.

Fiziev enjoyed an impressive win over Marc Diakiese in their lightweight encounter on the main card of UFC Fight Island 2 last night.

The Kyrgyzstani displayed brilliant head movement and striking, including a number of brutal and heavy body kicks throughout the 15-minute contest on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

However, there was one moment in particular that stood out and that was when he entered the matrix while dodging what looked to be a fight-ending head kick from Diakiese.

You can watch it below:

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1284658767942971392

Fiziev Has History Of Entering The Matrix

As we later learned, it wasn’t the first time Fiziev — who is also a kickboxing coach for Tiger Muay Thai — has entered the matrix.

It’s something that seems to be a regular feature of his game based on this clip from a fight in Thailand.

Rafael Fiziev been living in the Matrix for years! #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/MIA03QcURn — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) July 19, 2020

For his and Diakiese’s efforts, they were both rewarded with Fight of the Night honors as they took home an extra $50,000.

Fiziev’s reaction notably went viral.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1284682039703166977

Of course, it also reopened the fighter pay debate as many felt professional fighters like Fiziev shouldn’t have to be this excited about earning $50,000 — especially as that bonus was likely more than his fight purse.

But that’s a story for another day.