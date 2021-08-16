Deiveson Figueiredo Calls For Trilogy With ‘P*ssy’ Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo has urged Brandon Moreno to give him a trilogy fight.

After their first fight ended in a draw, Moreno went on to submit Figueiredo in their rematch at UFC 263 in June to become the new flyweight king.

Since then, Moreno hasn’t been too receptive to the idea of a trilogy fight. Instead preferring opponents such as Cody Garbrandt, the Mexican stated his belief that Figueiredo needed a win before they face each other again.

“Yeah, there’s the trilogy against Figueiredo, but the last fight, I don’t know what you think, but I really believe my performance was very dominant,” Moreno said. “So he needs another fight maybe, to think about the trilogy.”

Figueiredo Ready To Fight Moreno Wherever

As one would expect, Figueiredo was not too pleased with Moreno’s comments.

“He’s a p*ssy,” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting. “Brandon Moreno is a p*ssy because I was sick when I fought and beat him, and I gave him the rematch right away. I won that fight. They took a point away from me, he pretended to be hurt, he faked an eye poke so they would take points from me, but I still won. And now he doesn’t want to give me a rematch? He’s a p*ssy. “I expected more from him, I expected him to act like a man. What I want the most is this trilogy with him, to fight him again. I hope he’s man enough to give me that rematch.”

The Brazilian went on to add that he will not make any mistakes leading up to a potential trilogy and is ready to fight Moreno anywhere — including his home turf in Mexico.

“I’d fight him wherever,” he added. “United States, Mexico, I just want this trilogy. He can rest assured that I won’t be the same Figueiredo of last time. I’ll come back focused and I’ll knock out this p*ssy inside his house. “I deserve this trilogy because of all the great fights I’ve done. I go in there to put on a show in all of my fights. I haven’t fought well this time, unfortunately. It wasn’t Deiveson Figueiredo fighting there. I want the opportunity now. I’ll show my true self in there, a knockout artist. I won’t be so passive in there. We’ll brawl from start to finish.”

It looks like this rivalry is back to being heated. However, Moreno certainly has a point considering Figueiredo is 0-1-1 in his last two outings.