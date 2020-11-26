Deiveson Figueiredo is one of the UFC’s most exciting champions to watch on the entire roster. The Flyweight king displayed an elite performance as he defended his title at UFC 255 against Alex Perez. While “Figgy” was able to quickly defeat Perez within a round, the championship performance was still not enough for a 50k bonus. However, UFC President Dana White regrets not giving Figueiredo the bonus and made up for it with a lump sum of cash.

Figueiredo is dangerous in every aspect of mixed martial arts. He can finish fights with punches, kicks, or submissions and he carries a tremendous amount of power for a 125lb man. However, after the dust settled from UFC 255, Sasha Palatnikov vs. Louis Cosce, Joaquin Buckley, and Antonina Shevchenko walked out 50k richer.

Figueiredo Gets 50k From Dana White

In retrospect, Dana White thought the UFC made the correct decision. However, afterward, he realized that the Figueiredo performance was worthy of additional money. So, in a recent video, Dana is shown giving him 50k in cash.

Getting the 50k personally delivered by Dana was a nice perk. Especially because Deiveson was upset by not earning a bonus, to begin with.

The event was not the first time that Dana White personally handed a fighter a large sum of cash. In fact, fans would only have to rewind to UFC 246 when he did the same thing for Conor McGregor. However, on that night, McGregor was one of four names on paper who won the money.

Waiting for a Wire Transfer

In the past, fighters have mentioned that sometimes it can take a significant amount of time before the 50k wire transfer enters their bank account. So although Figueiredo’s name isn’t officially in the books for the performance of the night, he may have lucked out.

While the others could still be waiting to receive their deposit, Figueiredo received his straight from the boss’s hands. It must feel great being a champion.