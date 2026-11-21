Fighting Nerds has pledged help for the surviving dog in the Junior Dias case. Its new November 20 notice confirms the fighter’s expulsion and promises the animal proper care and a dignified life.

The 60-athlete academy calls the past several days difficult and says serious evidence emerged. Its condemnation reflects the team’s position, not a criminal verdict.

A new team statement, with support for the surviving animal

The full Portuguese statement says Dias has been disconnected from the academy since the first reports. It describes the distress of considering that a member could have committed such cruelty. The caption reiterates opposition to animal violence.

The previous notice, dated November 18, used different language. It announced a suspension while the facts were clarified and said the team had not yet received official information from the authorities. That statement condemned animal mistreatment as contrary to its values of respect, discipline and responsibility, and said appropriate measures would follow once the facts were established.

The initial notice and reports of founder Pablo Sucupira confirming Dias’ departure were covered in MiddleEasy’s original report. Combate reported that Sucupira clarified the original suspension was precautionary because the team had not yet seen the footage, and that a further official notice would follow.

The investigation is separate from the academy’s decision

Dias was arrested on November 18 in the Jardim Aeroporto neighborhood of southern Sao Paulo. In the Public Security Secretariat’s written account reproduced by Estadao through Terra, officers found him injured. He said the dog had attacked his partner and that he acted defensively; she supported that account.

A neighbor gave police a conflicting account, alleging inadequate food and water and supplying images of the animals’ conditions. Police arrested Dias on suspicion of animal mistreatment resulting in death, seized a knife and requested a forensic examination. The case was registered with the 27th Police District in Ibirapuera, and another dog was handed to an animal-protection organization.

Jovem Pan reported that Dias later received provisional release with restrictions, including a 12-month ban on contact with animals. Its written report identified him as a 27-year-old professional fighter who had not competed in the UFC and said his defense had not been reached. Release is not an acquittal, and the team’s disciplinary decision does not settle the investigation.

Jovem Pan identified Dias by the nickname The Golden Boy, with four wins and one loss in professional MMA. Its report distinguishes that career from the academy’s UFC competitors, who include Caio Borralho, Carlos Prates and Jean Silva. Dias himself had not fought in the UFC.