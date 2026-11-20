Fighting Nerds has publicly distanced itself from Junior Dias after the Brazilian MMA fighter was arrested in São Paulo on suspicion of killing his dog. The gym issued a written statement dated November 18, condemning animal mistreatment and suspending him while the facts were investigated. Brazilian outlets subsequently reported that founder Pablo Sucupira had confirmed his departure from the team.

The case has also moved beyond the initial arrest. Jovem Pan reported on November 19 that Dias had been granted provisional release with precautionary conditions, including a 12-month prohibition on contact with animals. That report does not establish an acquittal or a final ruling on the allegations. Police are investigating his account that he acted in self-defense.

What Fighting Nerds said in its statement

In its original Instagram post, the São Paulo team said it learned of the allegations through information circulating on social media. It described animal abuse as incompatible with the respect, discipline and responsibility it expected inside and outside training. The announcement identified Dias by name rather than referring generally to an unnamed member.

The written notice also qualified what the gym knew at that point: it had not received official information from the authorities. Its initial action was therefore described as a suspension pending clarification, with further appropriate measures to follow once the facts were established. The accompanying caption directed readers to the team’s official channels for additional information.

Combate reported the next day that Sucupira had posted a written reply beneath that announcement to say Dias was no longer part of the group and that another official statement would follow. That later reported position is distinct from the wording of the original notice, which remains visible above. The academy is known for UFC competitors including Caio Borralho, Carlos Prates and Jean Silva.

Police account includes Dias’ self-defense claim

According to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat’s written account, reproduced by Estadão through Terra, officers responding to the property found Dias injured. He told them the dog had attacked his girlfriend and that he used force to defend himself. She corroborated that version. Investigators have not established his explanation as the final account of what happened.

The same authority statement described a conflicting account from a neighbor, who alleged that the dogs were kept without adequate food and water and supplied images of their conditions. Police considered the reaction disproportionate in light of the accounts and material presented, arrested Dias on suspicion of animal mistreatment resulting in death, and seized the knife involved.

Authorities requested a forensic examination of the residence and registered the case at the 27th Police District in Ibirapuera. Another dog from the property was placed with an animal-protection organization. The incident occurred on November 18 in the Jardim Aeroporto area of southern São Paulo, not inside a training facility or at a fight event.

Jovem Pan identified the 27-year-old as a professional fighter known as The Golden Boy who had not competed in the UFC. Its report said his legal representatives had not been reached for a response. The reported release conditions, the team’s membership decision and the criminal investigation are separate matters; no criminal conviction was reported in the written sources reviewed.