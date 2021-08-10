Coach Mike Winkeljohn on Bantamweights Towards Holly Holm: ““Honestly, nobody wants to fight Holly.”

Coach Mike Winkeljohn believes that fighters are scared of the new and improved version of Holly Holm. Initially, Holly was known in the MMA world for being a prolific striker. However, now Coach Wink believes that Holm has much improved her wrestling.

Coach of Holly Holm on Bantamweight Fighters

Coach Wink thinks that bantamweight has been avoiding Holm. Furthermore, Holly would have to fight at featherweight against more prominent women to secure fights in the UFC. Winkeljohn spoke with Submission Radio and explained how Holm desires a title shot more than anything. But it’s been a difficult road trying to get fights for the former bantamweight champion.

“Honestly, nobody wants to fight Holly,” coach Mike Winkeljohn told Submission Radio. “We have to go up to 145 for this fight with (Norma) Dumont because nobody wants to fight Holly. I can go through the list. De Randamie’s ranked number one, she said absolutely, no way, I’m not gonna fight Holly Holm. So, she said no. We’ve already beat Raquel a bunch of times. We beat up Aldana. Aldana just beat up Yana. So, none of those are gonna make sense. Miesha Tate said nope, not right now. So, everybody talks the talk, but honestly, behind the scenes, nobody wants to fight Holly.”

Wanting a Title Shot

He continued by mentioning that Holm has never turned down a fight in her professional career. Although she faces Dumont in the featherweight division, Holm is still a threat to everyone at 135lbs.

“Holly just wants the title shot,” Winkeljohn continued. “That’s all she wants. She’s never turned down a fight before in her life, and she wants a title fight. I thought Holly looked so impressive when she fought Irene Aldana, that people gotta know where she’s at. And that’s the problem, people are like, uh oh, she can now wrestle people now? As well as striking? It’s getting scary, and I think people see that.”

