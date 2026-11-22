Henry Cejudo wanted to know who should be next for Navajo Stirling, while Terrance McKinney suggested a different weight class for Jiri Prochazka. Their written reactions captured two sides of the UFC Qatar main event: excitement about the unbeaten winner and questions about where the former light heavyweight champion goes after another knockout defeat.

The responses followed Stirling’s second-round knockout of Prochazka on November 21 in Doha. UFC’s finalized announcement records an overhand-right finish at 4:58 of Round 2. With just two seconds remaining in the period, the result abruptly ended a contest scheduled for five rounds.

Cejudo turns to the next matchup

Cejudo’s immediate response was a brief, emphatic post naming Stirling, accompanied by surprised-face emojis. He then returned with a question for his followers about the New Zealander’s next opponent. Rather than putting forward a specific challenger himself, Cejudo opened the matchmaking discussion after describing the finish as a crazy knockout.

Navajo Stirling!!😳😳 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 21, 2026

Crazy knockout from Navajo who do you guys think is next for him? — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 21, 2026

Cejudo did not identify a booked opponent or establish a title opportunity. His posts invited discussion rather than announcing a decision about Stirling’s next fight.

Stirling reached 12-0 with the victory and recorded his seventh UFC win. He had finished Jan Blachowicz in his previous appearance, giving him consecutive victories against former light heavyweight champions. The Prochazka result also extended his run of finishes to four after his first three UFC appearances had all gone the distance.

Prochazka entered Qatar after losing to Carlos Ulberg in an April fight for the vacant championship at UFC 327. Stirling trains alongside Ulberg at City Kickboxing, adding another connection between the Czech contender’s two defeats. Saturday’s assignment was a non-title main event, not a defense of the championship Prochazka previously held.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter similarly focused on the consequences for the division in his written response. He noted how close the finish came to the end of the second round and treated the outcome as a major statement from Stirling, with the light heavyweight picture becoming more intriguing as a result.

Stirling knocks out Jiri Prochazka with seconds left in the 2nd. Statement win and the light heavyweight division just got very, very interesting. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 21, 2026

McKinney questions Prochazka’s weight class

McKinney’s post combined praise for Stirling with a suggestion that Prochazka move to 185 pounds. That was McKinney’s view of the defeated fighter’s options, not a declaration from Prochazka that he intends to change divisions. The lightweight’s message did not name a potential middleweight opponent or offer a timetable for such a move.

Bruh need to go 185 also Navajo is him sheesh — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 21, 2026

Josh Thomson placed his reaction in the context of the wider show. Although he was critical of the card as a whole, he argued that an exciting main event can define what spectators remember. He congratulated Stirling for providing that ending, making his post an assessment of the night’s entertainment rather than a prediction about a specific future matchup.

Wow! Doesn’t matter how shit the card was as long as the Main Event delivers. People remember the excitement not the snooze. Great job by Navajo Stirling — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 21, 2026

The account caposa also emphasized the scale of Stirling’s year. Its response praised the knockout and highlighted his 4-0 run, presenting the Prochazka victory as the conclusion to a breakthrough stretch. The reaction looked beyond one punch to the sequence of wins that had brought Stirling into his first UFC main event.

That was nasty, holy shit. INCREDIBLE breakout year for Navajo Stirling. 4-0 closing the year like that? — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 21, 2026

UFC separately included Stirling among the event’s four Performance of the Night recipients. That official recognition followed the same finish that drew these responses, but neither the award nor the fighters’ praise settled the next booking. For now, the confirmed development is the knockout victory and the immediate written reaction it prompted.