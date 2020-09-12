After a video showing a martial arts instructor abusing and bullying his student went viral, multiple MMA fighter and boxers denounced this behavior.

UFC color commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping posted the video on his Instagram account. Bisping denounced the utterly despicable behavior of the coach and received some support from other MMA fighters and boxers.

“This is utterly disgusting behavior from a so called martial arts instructor. Just a sad little bully.”

Bryce Mitchell also expressed himself on the matter.

“Let me find this dude.”

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman was “So mad” about the behavior of this MMA instructor.

Former boxing champion Tony Bellew also had a few things to say.

“Please give me just a round with this prick in a boxing ring and he’ll never behave like this again the cowardice c*nt!”

The video was originally posted by the Instagram account mcdojolife. The account user claims that the man in the clip is an uncertified Wushu Kung-Fu instructor from Egypt. The Egyptian Wushu Kung-Fu federation is said to be aware of this clip and will not be taking any action against the man in the video. The federation plans on helping him become a certified Wushu instructor rather than sanctioning him.