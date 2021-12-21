Fighter Vows Revenge On Nate Diaz For Making Him Flinch And Spill His Beer In Viral Video

Going viral isn’t always a good thing. While it may bring publicity, embarrassment can also come about.

Caught Flinching

Public embarrassment would hit the bullseye for MMA fighter and Bare-knuckle boxer, Carrese Archer. Jake Paul wouldn’t be the only internet sensation of the night, after knocking out Tyron Woodley in Tampa, Florida. What preceded the main event would have Nate Diaz steal the spotlight in what is now a viral video.

For Archer, he’d be on the receiving end of the arrow that is Nate Diaz. The Stockton-native was walking idly by inside the arena, when Archer was allegedly talking trash to the UFC superstar. With a full cup of beer in his hand, Archer would be caught flinching as Diaz feinted a punch at him.

The video would be all over the internet by the end of the night. It was even laughed at by UFC President Dana White.

Archer Responds

As expected, Archer didn’t find the video funny at all. He took things personally as thousands of people made fun of him online. He sent a video message following what happened on Saturday night, calling for revenge on Diaz.

“Hello, world. I seen all the laughter,” Archer said on his Instagram. “Everybody laughing, haha. Same thing that make you laugh make you cry. Nate Diaz is a bona fide female dog. He had the police with him, had the security protecting him, and you gonna flinch at me and try to sucker punch me when I’m not paying attention? And y’all think this man is a gangster?” “I think the world is fucked up and confused around here when they think about what is a real gangster. I’m a real street dog.” Archer added. “I’m in the streets. Believe that. Anybody that know me know how ‘One Punch’ rockin’, and we don’t do shit while the police there. Dana White, I seen you made a post. And you laughed, and you thought it was funny.

Archer Calls Out Diaz

While Diaz doesn’t have the best record, he does have more wins than losses, with most of them being in the UFC. The same can’t be said for Archer. He is 2-6 as a pro in MMA, suffering 3 KO losses with one of those coming to UFC’s Khaos Williams.

His stoppage defeats would follow him to the boxing ring, where he was last knocked out by JD Burns in bare-knuckle last September. For some reason, this wouldn’t decrease his confidence as he called out the UFC star, Diaz.

“I bet you won’t think it’s funny you sign me for one fight, and I knock Nate Diaz the fuck out in the first round. Guaranteed, no cap, I’m not playing no games.”