(Video) Fighter Falls To 2-18 Record After Spinning Heel Kick KO At Titan FC 70

Bantamweight Earnest Walls suffered yet another defeat at Titan FC 70 last night in Miami, Florida.

Walls took on Roy Echeverria who went on to pick up a first-round knockout win after delivering a beautiful spinning heel kick on Walls who dropped to the ground soon after.

It didn’t take long for the referee to stop the contest as you can watch the finish below:

You guys like spinning heel kicks? We've got those on UFC FIGHTPASS pic.twitter.com/bT1n5uRRzN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 3, 2021

Walls had notably faced Echeverria earlier this year as he suffered a first-round submission defeat on that occasion thanks to a rear-naked choke.

This latest setback, however, now makes it 15 defeats in a row for Walls who has dropped to a 2-18 record with his last win coming back in January 2018. Perhaps it is time to stop mixed martial arts, at least when it comes to competing professionally.

Echeverria, meanwhile, improved to 5-0.