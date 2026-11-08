FIAS Recognizes SAMBO Europe At Tashkent Congress

FIAS has recognized SAMBO Europe as the organization authorized to represent the sport across Europe. Delegates approved the decision at the international federation’s 38th Congress in Tashkent on November 6, with FIAS publishing its account of the vote on November 8.

The decision completes a process that reached the FIAS Executive Committee in October. That earlier meeting advanced a proposal to Congress rather than granting final recognition itself, making the Tashkent vote the decisive step in the new organization’s relationship with the international governing body.

Congress approves SAMBO Europe recognition

FIAS said the recognition question came from its Executive Committee and was put to delegates in the final part of the session. Its written announcement described SAMBO Europe as:

“the only authorized organization representing SAMBO in Europe.”

The same Congress admitted three national organizations: the Cambodia SAMBO Federation, the National Congolese Federation of SAMBO and Associated Disciplines from DR Congo, and the Ecuadorian SAMBO Federation. Those admissions expanded FIAS membership separately from the European recognition decision.

SAMBO EUROPE IN FOCUS: KEY OUTCOMES OF THE 38TH FIAS CONGRESS The 38th Congress of the International SAMBO Federation (FIAS) took place in Tashkent on 6 November 2026. Full article 👉🏽 https://t.co/gR4NeVONnb pic.twitter.com/pa3PqrXUxL — SAMBO FIAS (@SAMBOFIAS) November 8, 2026

October proposal set out the new federation’s ambitions

The Executive Committee met at the Hyatt Regency in Thessaloniki, Greece, on October 2. In its October 3 account, FIAS identified David Amaryan as the leader of SAMBO Europe and reported that 26 national federations belonging to FIAS had already joined the organization.

Representatives involved in establishing the federation also met in Thessaloniki that day. Their discussions covered a larger international competition calendar, stronger relationships between national federations and sports institutions, and opportunities to bring sambo into major European multi-sport events.

Those were the development priorities outlined before recognition. The November announcement confirms the governing-body vote; it does not announce a particular new tournament or confirm sambo’s inclusion in another multi-sport competition.

FIAS had explicitly reserved the recognition decision for Congress, its highest governing body. The progression from an Executive Committee recommendation to a completed congressional vote is the distinction between October’s proposal and the newly reported outcome.

A different European organization from the established ESF

SAMBO Europe should not be confused with the European Sambo Federation historically listed in FIAS’s federation directory. That directory describes the ESF as an association established in 1991 and formally registered in 2005, and lists Sergey Eliseev as president.

The directory outlines the ESF’s work around senior, youth, junior and cadet competition, support for national federations and sambo’s place in the Olympic movement. Its historical account includes the first European Combat Sambo Championships in Siauliai in 2004.

The ESF was still reporting its own international cooperation work this summer. An August 12 account described Eliseev meeting Scottish sambo representative Vadim Kolganov, with club tournaments, British participation in major competitions and European Championships preparations among the topics. They also discussed the 2027 Sambo Founders’ Cup in Moscow.

FIAS’s November Congress report does not set out a dissolution process for that established organization or specify changes to individual athletes’ eligibility. Those consequences should not be assumed from the recognition wording alone.

Beyond membership matters, delegates heard President Vasily Shestakov’s report and commission updates, reviewed the 2025 financial reporting and approved a preliminary 2027 budget. The Congress announcement is separate from FIAS’s newly reported APSO affiliation supporting blind sambo.