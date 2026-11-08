FIAS Gains APSO Affiliate Membership To Support Blind Sambo

The International Sambo Federation has been admitted to the Association of Paralympic Sport Organisations as an affiliate member, creating a new route for cooperation on blind sambo. APSO approved the admission at its November 6 general assembly in Berlin and announced the decision on November 8.

FIAS joined alongside the World Armwrestling Federation and World Flying Disc Federation. The decision brings the three governing bodies into an organisation that connects federations responsible for sports on the Paralympic programme and others recognised by the International Paralympic Committee.

For sambo, the immediate priority is developing opportunities for athletes with vision impairments. In its own November 8 statement, FIAS identified athlete classification, education for coaches and officials, and the organisation of international competitions as areas where exchanging expertise could help its national federations.

FIAS president Vasily Shestakov explained the athlete-focused objective:

“Our priority is to give more athletes who are blind or have a vision impairment the opportunity to practice SAMBO and compete internationally.”

FIAS BECOMES A PART OF ASSOCIATION OF PARALYMPIC SPORT ORGANISATIONS The International SAMBO Federation (FIAS) has received recognition from the Association of Paralympic Sport Organisations (APSO). Full article 👉🏽 https://t.co/gR4NeVOfxD pic.twitter.com/8chtsUwCvM — SAMBO FIAS (@SAMBOFIAS) November 8, 2026

Affiliate membership is not a Paralympic programme announcement

The IPC already lists FIAS under its recognised international federations, identifying the discipline as Blind Sambo. That is a separate category from the international federations governing sports contested at the Paralympic Games. Neither Sunday’s membership announcement nor APSO’s assembly report announces sambo’s addition to a Games programme.

FIAS received its IPC recognition in 2025. Its account of that decision explains that recognised status permits a federation to apply for its para sport to be considered for inclusion. Eligibility to submit an application does not establish that an application has succeeded or that a competition date has been assigned.

The Berlin meeting also addressed the machinery behind cooperation. APSO reported that its Governance and Legal Advisory Group and Classification Commission had been established since adoption of its 2025–2032 strategy. Members discussed closer collaboration on classification research and practical problems shared across sports, rather than announcing a new sambo tournament.

The federation has already discussed its longer-term Paralympic ambitions with the IPC. In a May 14 account of meetings in Bonn, FIAS said chief executive Alexander Korsik discussed the Blind Sambo application for Brisbane 2032. That earlier dialogue provides context for the new cooperation, but does not amount to confirmation of a place at those Games.

Building on an existing international competition pathway

Blind sambo’s development predates this membership decision. FIAS’s February World Cup announcement traces its World Championships debut to Astana in 2024, when men competed in three weight categories. The format returned in Bishkek the following year, providing an established championship setting before the latest organisational agreement.

That February announcement also set out expansion plans for 2026: adding women in two World Championships weight categories and including blind sambo at the April 11–12 World Cup in Yerevan. Those were separately dated competition developments, not events newly scheduled by Sunday’s APSO announcement.

Women with vision impairments are now contesting world medals for the first time at the Tashkent World Championships, according to FIAS’s opening account. The same gathering welcomed ambassadors Fedor Emelianenko and Islam Makhachev, following the presentation of their credentials. The participation expansion gives the federation’s accessibility work a current competitive setting.

Classification helps explain the practical significance of the proposed collaboration. FIAS’s published guidance requires athletes entering its international blind-sambo competitions to receive both a sport class and a sport-class status. The process establishes eligibility and groups competitors according to relevant functional abilities, aiming to make sporting performance, rather than the degree of impairment, decisive.