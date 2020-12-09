Hopefully, Charles Oliveira plans on making weight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 256. If not, don’t be shocked if Ferguson decides not to go through with participating in the co-main event of the evening. Tony has been very vocal on Oliveira’s past weight cuts on social media. So if he doesn’t try his hardest to make the weight, the fight could be in jeopardy.

Ferguson Threatens Not to Fight Oliveira

So far, Oliveira has missed weight in five of his UFC outings. As a long time veteran of the company, “Do Bronx” has still set his goals in the promotion towards top contendership and title contention. However, the #3 ranked Ferguson is threatening on social media to not fight if Charles tries to pull a fast one and not make weight.

“Hunger Gamez” -TUF13 – We Are No Longer Working W/ My Former Nutritionists Perfecting Athletes. At The Beginning Of This Camp I Made A Conscious Decision To Trust In What Got Me Here & The Results Are Amazing. I Have Been Competing In Athletics For Over 30 Years & Making Weight The Same Amount Of Time. 🤼‍♂️ Weight Is Good & Eating Right!!! I Am Counting On The Brazilian @charlesdobronxs & Others To Come In Overweight Like Usual. So I’m Calling It Now. Case Law: Short Notice Fight, @charlesdobronxs Will Not Cut Weight All Week & Show Up 3-4 Lbs Over Weight & Use The Excuse Of A Short Notice Fight. If he shows up that much overweight We are not competing. So crew, Make sure you visit the kids page @charlesdobronxs & Encourage him to make the weight if you want to see a fight. “

Using his Voice

Oliveira is riding a seven-fight win streak in the division. That includes six “Performance Of The Night” bonuses. Additionally, he holds the UFC record for submission wins at 11.

Both Do Bronx and Ferguson are extremely well-rounded fighters. As well as both knowing what it feels like to be overlooked with massive win streaks. With a detailed gameplan in mind, if Oliveira wins, expect him to try and secure #1 contender status and insist on a UFC title shot shortly after.