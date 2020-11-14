Tony Ferguson has called for a December clash with Michael Chandler.

The former interim lightweight champion took to social media on Friday to call out the new UFC signing as he plans on closing out 2020 in style.

““Time-2-Rise” # D’arceKnightRises … Again ⚔️🕶 Lets Close out 2020 In Style. Michael Chandler you Putz, Ya Asked For It. # AddedToTheListBish’ CSO™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 December. @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc @MikeChandlerMMA # My👇Mat -Champ 🕴”

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani would later add that Ferguson was campaigning to fight on the UFC 256 pay-per-view event set to take place December 12 in Las Vegas.

“Ferguson campaigning to fight Michael Chandler on the 12/12 UFC 255 card which has been hit by injuries. Shades of UFC 238 when he was added to beef things up vs Cerrone. Would be a nice addition to the year-end PPV”

*256 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 14, 2020

Ferguson vs. Chandler Would Be A Huge Addition To UFC 256

The original planned headliner for UFC 256 in the women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson was recently called off after the former withdrew through injury.

A bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling is now expected to headline the card. While it’s a great fight, the overall card lacks strength especially for an end-of-year pay-per-view event. Adding a Ferguson vs. Chandler bout to the card would certainly spice things up and add more than a fair share of eyeballs.

Ferguson recently saw his 12-fight winning streak halted following a fifth-round TKO defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May. Chandler, meanwhile, recently signed with the UFC after departing Bellator earlier this year.

A fight between the pair was offered for UFC 254 last month only for Ferguson to turn it down after taking issue with Chandler being compensated more than him.