Recently, it was reported that former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is officially a free agent. After failing to renew his WWE contract, Lesnar is available to service any wrestling or MMA organizations. Of course, UFC fans have already begun fantasy matchmaking a potential bout between Lesnar and Jon Jones, who is the newest member of the UFC’s heavyweight roster. Now, UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has offered his services to help train Lesnar in a matchup against Jones, if it were to happen.

Lesnar’s Free Agency

Brock Lesnar, formally known as “The Beast Incarnate,” is officially a free agent. Recently, it was discovered that Lesnar failed to reach a new deal with the WWE via PWInsider, thus making him available for other professional wrestling leagues, as well as mixed martial arts organizations. Of course, UFC fans are hoping for a return. All the while, professional wrestling fans are hoping that AEW could approach the giant in hopes of fresh matchmaking. Now that Lesnar is a free agent, there are tons of possibilities for him, including a potential super fight against Jon Jones, who is hoping to enter the heavyweight division in a major way.

Ferguson Offers to Train Alongside Brock Lesnar

When Tony Ferguson was making his way into the UFC, he took the route of appearing on The Ultimate Fighter. On season 13, he was coached by Lesnar and won the entire season of the show. Hoping to return the love, Ferguson took to social media to offer his training services to Lesnar.

That’s A Fight I Would Love To Help In Camp. Train Side By Side Like Old Times W/ Coach Lesnar Again # CountMeIn 💯 @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle #TeamLesnar4L #TUFGUYS ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/dVeg9sKais — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 1, 2020

“That’s A Fight I Would Love To Help In Camp. Train Side By Side Like Old Times W/ Coach Lesnar Again #CountMeIn,” wrote Ferguson.

Willing The Fight into Existence

The power of the media willing things into existence is real. Especially when fighters get into the mix to offer themselves as training partners. Whether it seems whimsical or not, the possibility of the fight happening is real. As long as Lesnar has a desire to continue fighting. Which, is the big “if” that is rarely being considered.

Stay tuned within the next few weeks to get an update on Brock Lesnar’s news. By then, Jon Jones will probably have a thread of tweets explaining why he should be Lesnar’s next opponent.